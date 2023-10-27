American Express Co. (AXP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American Express Co. (AXP) by analysts is $174.05, which is $30.71 above the current market price. The public float for AXP is 727.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of AXP was 2.90M shares.

AXP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) has decreased by -0.13 when compared to last closing price of 143.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that American Express (AXP) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

AXP’s Market Performance

American Express Co. (AXP) has seen a -4.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.38% decline in the past month and a -13.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for AXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.57% for AXP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $154 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXP Trading at -7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.31. In addition, American Express Co. saw -2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Clayton Walter Joseph III, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $143.93 back on Oct 24. After this action, Clayton Walter Joseph III now owns 2,000 shares of American Express Co., valued at $143,930 using the latest closing price.

Herena Monique, the Chief Colleague Experience Off of American Express Co., sale 22,841 shares at $152.84 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Herena Monique is holding 13,770 shares at $3,491,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.70 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Co. stands at +13.41. The total capital return value is set at 16.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 31.02, with 3.42 for asset returns.

Based on American Express Co. (AXP), the company’s capital structure generated 177.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.99. Total debt to assets is 19.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Express Co. (AXP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.