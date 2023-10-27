Alkermes plc (ALKS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has jumped by 5.33 compared to previous close of 23.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Alkermes’ (ALKS) earnings and revenues trump estimates in the third quarter of 2023. The company reiterates total revenue guidance for full-year 2023.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ALKS is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for ALKS is $33.70, which is $9.0 above the current market price. The public float for ALKS is 164.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.43% of that float. The average trading volume for ALKS on October 27, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

ALKS’s Market Performance

ALKS’s stock has seen a -7.87% decrease for the week, with a -13.52% drop in the past month and a -14.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for Alkermes plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.70% for ALKS’s stock, with a -14.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALKS Trading at -12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares sank -12.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKS fell by -7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.18. In addition, Alkermes plc saw -5.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKS starting from LAURENCIN CATO T, who sale 2,638 shares at the price of $31.85 back on Jun 08. After this action, LAURENCIN CATO T now owns 7,479 shares of Alkermes plc, valued at $84,020 using the latest closing price.

LAURENCIN CATO T, the Director of Alkermes plc, sale 2,800 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that LAURENCIN CATO T is holding 7,479 shares at $88,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.80 for the present operating margin

+76.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkermes plc stands at -14.24. The total capital return value is set at -9.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.79. Equity return is now at value 17.91, with 10.17 for asset returns.

Based on Alkermes plc (ALKS), the company’s capital structure generated 38.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.65. Total debt to assets is 20.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alkermes plc (ALKS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.