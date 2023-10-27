Alector Inc (ALEC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALEC is 0.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alector Inc (ALEC) is $15.30, which is $10.12 above the current market price. The public float for ALEC is 61.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.11% of that float. On October 27, 2023, ALEC’s average trading volume was 677.30K shares.

ALEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) has plunged by -1.89 when compared to previous closing price of 5.28, but the company has seen a -2.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that Alector (ALEC) completes enrolment in a mid-stage study evaluating its investigational monoclonal antibody in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease. Data from the study is expected before year-end.

ALEC’s Market Performance

Alector Inc (ALEC) has seen a -2.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.57% decline in the past month and a -24.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.45% for ALEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.16% for ALEC stock, with a simple moving average of -26.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALEC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALEC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ALEC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALEC Trading at -14.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -20.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALEC fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.83. In addition, Alector Inc saw -43.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALEC starting from Polaris Venture Management Co., who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Sep 11. After this action, Polaris Venture Management Co. now owns 10,853,817 shares of Alector Inc, valued at $3,000,000 using the latest closing price.

MCGUIRE TERRANCE, the Director of Alector Inc, sale 500,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that MCGUIRE TERRANCE is holding 10,853,817 shares at $3,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.16 for the present operating margin

+93.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alector Inc stands at -99.77. The total capital return value is set at -45.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.17. Equity return is now at value -59.01, with -17.90 for asset returns.

Based on Alector Inc (ALEC), the company’s capital structure generated 20.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.81. Total debt to assets is 5.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alector Inc (ALEC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.