Alcoa Corp (AA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Alcoa Corp (AA) by analysts is $31.40, which is $7.89 above the current market price. The public float for AA is 176.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.24% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of AA was 5.99M shares.

The stock of Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) has decreased by -1.38 when compared to last closing price of 23.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-10-23 that Aluminum stock Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) is lower ahead of the open, last seen down 2.6% following a bear note from Bank of America.

AA’s Market Performance

Alcoa Corp (AA) has seen a -3.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.27% decline in the past month and a -32.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for AA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.54% for AA stock, with a simple moving average of -36.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AA Trading at -15.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -16.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AA fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.35. In addition, Alcoa Corp saw -48.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AA starting from Harvey Roy Christopher, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $51.34 back on Feb 08. After this action, Harvey Roy Christopher now owns 950,140 shares of Alcoa Corp, valued at $1,540,170 using the latest closing price.

Bacchi Renato, the EVP & CSIO of Alcoa Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $53.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Bacchi Renato is holding 59,567 shares at $535,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.30 for the present operating margin

+15.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcoa Corp stands at -0.96. The total capital return value is set at 20.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.84. Equity return is now at value -17.71, with -6.08 for asset returns.

Based on Alcoa Corp (AA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.19. Total debt to assets is 12.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alcoa Corp (AA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.