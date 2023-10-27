Alaska Air Group Inc.’s (ALK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has seen a -1.21% decrease in the past week, with a -12.74% drop in the past month, and a -33.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for ALK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.33% for ALK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.17% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is 15.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALK is 1.58.

The public float for ALK is 126.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. On October 27, 2023, ALK’s average trading volume was 2.01M shares.

ALK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) has increased by 0.47 when compared to last closing price of 31.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Most of the airlines companies this earnings reporting season beat on both lines while some underperformed.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $68 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALK Trading at -16.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.03. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw -26.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from MINICUCCI BENITO, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $48.73 back on Jun 08. After this action, MINICUCCI BENITO now owns 114,506 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $243,659 using the latest closing price.

THOMPSON J KENNETH, the Director of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $48.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that THOMPSON J KENNETH is holding 29,907 shares at $170,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Equity return is now at value 6.54, with 1.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.