Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 12.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-10-26 that (Kitco News) – Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) announced Wednesday that the company produced 135,400 ounces of gold in Q3 2023, exceeding quarterly guidance of 120,000 to 130,000 ounces, reflecting strong performances from the Mulatos District and Island Gold.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AGI is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AGI is $14.38, which is $1.83 above the current price. The public float for AGI is 394.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGI on October 27, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

AGI’s Market Performance

The stock of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has seen a -1.18% decrease in the past week, with a 10.87% rise in the past month, and a 3.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for AGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.00% for AGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.43% for the last 200 days.

AGI Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.01. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 24.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return is now at value 7.33, with 5.42 for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.