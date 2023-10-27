Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Air Transport Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: ATSG) is above average at 10.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.

The public float for ATSG is 56.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATSG on October 27, 2023 was 716.99K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

ATSG) stock’s latest price update

Air Transport Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: ATSG)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 18.77. However, the company has seen a -4.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

ATSG’s Market Performance

Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) has seen a -4.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.18% decline in the past month and a -6.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for ATSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.60% for ATSG stock, with a simple moving average of -9.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATSG stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ATSG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATSG in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $27 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATSG Trading at -9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -9.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATSG fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.37. In addition, Air Transport Services Group Inc saw -27.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATSG starting from AMAZON COM INC, who sale 1,177,000 shares at the price of $19.50 back on Aug 09. After this action, AMAZON COM INC now owns 12,741,445 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc, valued at $22,951,500 using the latest closing price.

Fedders Matthew E., the VP, Controller of Air Transport Services Group Inc, purchase 1,200 shares at $16.60 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Fedders Matthew E. is holding 41,376 shares at $19,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.96 for the present operating margin

+13.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Transport Services Group Inc stands at +9.60. The total capital return value is set at 10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.02. Equity return is now at value 10.55, with 4.18 for asset returns.

Based on Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG), the company’s capital structure generated 109.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.16. Total debt to assets is 41.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.