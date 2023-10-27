Air Lease Corp (AL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AL is 103.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AL on October 27, 2023 was 567.14K shares.

AL) stock's latest price update

Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL)’s stock price has plunge by 1.09relation to previous closing price of 33.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-05 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) will host a conference call on November 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Investors can participate in the conference call by dialing 1 (888) 660-6652 domestic or 1 (646) 960-0554 international. The passcode for the call is 5952437. The conference call will also be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.ai.

AL’s Market Performance

Air Lease Corp (AL) has experienced a -0.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.22% drop in the past month, and a -19.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for AL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.29% for AL stock, with a simple moving average of -15.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $41 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AL Trading at -11.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -13.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AL fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.92. In addition, Air Lease Corp saw -10.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AL starting from Khatibi Alex A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Jun 06. After this action, Khatibi Alex A now owns 89,266 shares of Air Lease Corp, valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Clark Yvette Hollingsworth, the Director of Air Lease Corp, purchase 2,600 shares at $37.96 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Clark Yvette Hollingsworth is holding 19,856 shares at $98,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.44 for the present operating margin

+57.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Lease Corp stands at -4.31. The total capital return value is set at 4.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.44. Equity return is now at value 7.78, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Air Lease Corp (AL), the company’s capital structure generated 280.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.72. Total debt to assets is 64.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 241.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 183.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Air Lease Corp (AL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.