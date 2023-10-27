AgileThought Inc (AGIL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ: AGIL) has dropped by -3.23 compared to previous close of 0.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that AgileThought (NASDAQ: AGIL ) stock is rising on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the digital transformation services company. There’s no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is rising.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AGIL is 0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AGIL is $2.00, which is $1.87 above the current price. The public float for AGIL is 32.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGIL on October 27, 2023 was 5.41M shares.

AGIL’s Market Performance

AGIL’s stock has seen a -5.86% decrease for the week, with a -4.49% drop in the past month and a -84.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.53% for AgileThought Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.83% for AGIL’s stock, with a -92.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGIL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AGIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGIL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $7 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AGIL Trading at -29.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares sank -9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIL fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1505. In addition, AgileThought Inc saw -96.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGIL starting from Rossi Alexander R., who sale 279,600 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Sep 22. After this action, Rossi Alexander R. now owns 3,093 shares of AgileThought Inc, valued at $50,328 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Manuel Senderos, the Chief Executive Officer of AgileThought Inc, sale 568 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Fernandez Manuel Senderos is holding 4,996,904 shares at $2,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51 for the present operating margin

+28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgileThought Inc stands at -11.41. Equity return is now at value -56.23, with -33.46 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AgileThought Inc (AGIL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.