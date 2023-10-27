Aegon Ltd. (AEG) Stock Experiences 0.11% Monthly Change

In the past week, AEG stock has gone up by 2.04%, with a monthly gain of 0.11% and a quarterly plunge of -11.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.48% for Aegon Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.42% for AEG’s stock, with a -3.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for AEG is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AEG is $5.70, which is $0.96 above than the current price. The public float for AEG is 1.93B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume of AEG on October 27, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

AEG) stock’s latest price update

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE: AEG)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.11 in comparison to its previous close of 4.74, however, the company has experienced a 2.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

AEG Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.76. In addition, Aegon Ltd. saw -5.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aegon Ltd. stands at -5.66. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -5.25, with -0.23 for asset returns.

Based on Aegon Ltd. (AEG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Aegon Ltd. (AEG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.