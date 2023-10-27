374Water Inc (SCWO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCWO is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SCWO is 62.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCWO on October 27, 2023 was 144.08K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

SCWO) stock’s latest price update

374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.81 in comparison to its previous close of 1.81, however, the company has experienced a 14.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2022-10-06 that DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a leading global cleantech and social impact company will be presenting at upcoming investor conferences: MicroCap Rodeo’s Windy City Roundup on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 9:30am CT Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46669 To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 8:00am PT Webcast link: https://me22.mysequire.com/ For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or ir@374water.com The Company’s participation follows meaningful progress in Q2 and year-to-date: 374Water and its manufacturing partner Merrell Bros.

SCWO’s Market Performance

374Water Inc (SCWO) has experienced a 14.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.56% rise in the past month, and a -18.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.21% for SCWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.76% for SCWO’s stock, with a -40.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SCWO Trading at 9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.08%, as shares surge +26.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCWO rose by +14.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4000. In addition, 374Water Inc saw -45.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.72 for the present operating margin

-45.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for 374Water Inc stands at -155.53. The total capital return value is set at -46.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.58. Equity return is now at value -40.03, with -37.55 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 374Water Inc (SCWO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.