Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 167.12. However, the company has seen a -3.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-21 that We pick high-growth dividend stocks that have rapidly grown their dividends in the recent past rather than offering a high current yield. We use our proprietary models to rate quantitatively and qualitatively and select the top ten names from an initial list of nearly 400 dividend stocks. We provide criteria for selecting high-growth dividend stocks, offering a step-by-step guide on structuring a portfolio based on this strategy.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZTS is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZTS is $223.19, which is $59.52 above the current price. The public float for ZTS is 459.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZTS on October 26, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

ZTS’s Market Performance

ZTS stock saw a decrease of -3.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Zoetis Inc (ZTS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.06% for ZTS stock, with a simple moving average of -5.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ZTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZTS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $230 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZTS Trading at -8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTS fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.84. In addition, Zoetis Inc saw 11.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZTS starting from Lagano Roxanne, who sale 923 shares at the price of $172.92 back on Oct 18. After this action, Lagano Roxanne now owns 23,588 shares of Zoetis Inc, valued at $159,605 using the latest closing price.

Lagano Roxanne, the Executive Vice President of Zoetis Inc, sale 923 shares at $179.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Lagano Roxanne is holding 24,511 shares at $165,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.24 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoetis Inc stands at +26.16. The total capital return value is set at 24.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.85. Equity return is now at value 48.08, with 16.08 for asset returns.

Based on Zoetis Inc (ZTS), the company’s capital structure generated 184.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.87. Total debt to assets is 54.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zoetis Inc (ZTS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.