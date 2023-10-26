Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB) has surged by 6.79 when compared to previous closing price of 5.01, but the company has seen a -0.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that Y-mAbs Therapeutics is undervalued despite growing sales of their approved cancer therapy, presenting an opportunity for investors. Their approved product, naxitamab, has shown positive response rates in treating neuroblastoma. The company is also developing a multistep treatment approach called GD2-SADA, but its success is uncertain and requires further clinical evidence.

The 36-month beta value for YMAB is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YMAB is $12.43, which is $7.08 above than the current price. The public float for YMAB is 32.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.93% of that float. The average trading volume of YMAB on October 26, 2023 was 192.37K shares.

YMAB’s Market Performance

The stock of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) has seen a -0.09% decrease in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -13.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.44% for YMAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.50% for YMAB’s stock, with a -7.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMAB stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for YMAB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YMAB in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $13 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YMAB Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.56%, as shares sank -7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMAB fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc saw 9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YMAB starting from Wedell-Wedellsborg Johan, who purchase 101,740 shares at the price of $9.65 back on May 15. After this action, Wedell-Wedellsborg Johan now owns 4,280,205 shares of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc, valued at $981,404 using the latest closing price.

WG Biotech ApS, the Director of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc, purchase 101,740 shares at $9.65 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that WG Biotech ApS is holding 4,280,205 shares at $981,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YMAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-145.27 for the present operating margin

+88.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc stands at -146.43. The total capital return value is set at -64.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.44. Equity return is now at value -33.09, with -26.25 for asset returns.

Based on Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.59. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.