Workday Inc (WDAY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Workday Inc (WDAY) has seen a -3.45% decrease in the past week, with a -9.61% drop in the past month, and a -9.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for WDAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.44% for WDAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.39% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for WDAY is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WDAY is $254.36, which is $47.15 above the current market price. The public float for WDAY is 203.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume for WDAY on October 26, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

WDAY) stock’s latest price update

Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY)’s stock price has dropped by -2.43 in relation to previous closing price of 212.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-22 that Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, known for user-friendly design and real-time insights. The company has shown consistent revenue growth, with a compound annual growth rate of approximately 15.5% over the past three years. Workday’s strong financial performance, deep market penetration, and strategic initiatives position it as a leader in the enterprise software space. However, its current stock price indicates limited potential for capital gains.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDAY stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for WDAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WDAY in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $250 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WDAY Trading at -9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDAY fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.42. In addition, Workday Inc saw 23.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDAY starting from Chakraborty Sayan, who sale 4,899 shares at the price of $204.27 back on Oct 06. After this action, Chakraborty Sayan now owns 124,574 shares of Workday Inc, valued at $1,000,704 using the latest closing price.

Sauer Richard Harry, the Chief Legal Officer & Secty of Workday Inc, sale 2,739 shares at $203.04 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Sauer Richard Harry is holding 90,388 shares at $556,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.87 for the present operating margin

+72.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workday Inc stands at -5.92. The total capital return value is set at -3.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.21. Equity return is now at value -2.13, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Workday Inc (WDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 58.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.78. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Workday Inc (WDAY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.