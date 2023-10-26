What Recent Market Trends Mean for PaxMedica Inc’s (PXMD) Stock

In the past week, PXMD stock has gone up by 11.87%, with a monthly gain of 2.91% and a quarterly plunge of -53.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.92% for PaxMedica Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.48% for PXMD stock, with a simple moving average of -76.53% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PXMD is 1.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PXMD is 5.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.58% of that float. On October 26, 2023, PXMD’s average trading volume was 534.30K shares.

PXMD) stock’s latest price update

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ: PXMD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 80.29 in relation to its previous close of 0.17. However, the company has experienced a 11.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-26 that If you’re wondering what is going on in the stock market today or which penny stocks to buy now that major indexes are lower, you’re not alone. Earnings season mixed with economic data has resulted in a sharp downturn for the market.

PXMD Trading at -11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.35%, as shares surge +5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD rose by +9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2527. In addition, PaxMedica Inc saw -84.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Weisman Howard J., who sale 22,535 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Aug 30. After this action, Weisman Howard J. now owns 657,598 shares of PaxMedica Inc, valued at $10,053 using the latest closing price.

Rome Zachary, the Director of PaxMedica Inc, sale 4,801 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Rome Zachary is holding 293,691 shares at $2,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXMD

Based on PaxMedica Inc (PXMD), the company’s capital structure generated 307.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.