What Recent Market Trends Mean for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR’s (SBS) Stock

In the past week, SBS stock has gone up by 2.04%, with a monthly decline of -0.17% and a quarterly surge of 1.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.33% for SBS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.43% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) is 13.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBS is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) is $14.00, which is $2.02 above the current market price. The public float for SBS is 683.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. On October 26, 2023, SBS’s average trading volume was 1.28M shares.

SBS) stock’s latest price update

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.07 in relation to its previous close of 12.11. However, the company has experienced a 2.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-10 that Sabesp’s significant steps toward privatization, including the approval of privatization guidelines and a follow-on model, have boosted confidence in the company’s prospects. In Q2, Sabesp reported robust financial results, with recurring EBITDA increasing significantly year-over-year. Sabesp’s current valuation, with the potential for reduced cost of capital and improved long-term operating performance as a private sector company, suggests significant upside potential.

SBS Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.96. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR saw 15.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.88 for the present operating margin

+34.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 10.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.36. Equity return is now at value 11.33, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS), the company’s capital structure generated 69.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.93. Total debt to assets is 33.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.