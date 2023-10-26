What Recent Market Trends Mean for American Water Works Co. Inc.’s (AWK) Stock

The stock of American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) has gone down by -1.39% for the week, with a -10.14% drop in the past month and a -21.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.52% for AWK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.64% for AWK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.29% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is above average at 24.32x. The 36-month beta value for AWK is also noteworthy at 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AWK is 194.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume of AWK on October 26, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

AWK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE: AWK) has decreased by -1.08 when compared to last closing price of 117.77.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Investors with an interest in Utility – Water Supply stocks have likely encountered both Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY) and American Water Works (AWK). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWK stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AWK in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $134 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AWK Trading at -10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.17. In addition, American Water Works Co. Inc. saw -23.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from GOSS MARTHA CLARK, who purchase 56 shares at the price of $141.07 back on Aug 28. After this action, GOSS MARTHA CLARK now owns 35,960 shares of American Water Works Co. Inc., valued at $7,900 using the latest closing price.

Marberry Michael, the Director of American Water Works Co. Inc., purchase 1,400 shares at $142.35 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Marberry Michael is holding 3,673 shares at $199,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Equity return is now at value 10.35, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.