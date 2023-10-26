Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) Stock Showcases -28.86% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, WLDS stock has gone down by -22.49%, with a monthly decline of -39.31% and a quarterly plunge of -65.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.34% for Wearable Devices Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.86% for WLDS stock, with a simple moving average of -47.44% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for WLDS is also noteworthy at 2.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WLDS is 11.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume of WLDS on October 26, 2023 was 330.90K shares.

WLDS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ: WLDS) has plunged by -11.87 when compared to previous closing price of 0.56, but the company has seen a -22.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-10 that – The Webcast will Present how the Mudra Technology is Reinventing Tiny Interfaces for Ubiquitous Digital Interaction – YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, is invited to present its Mudra Neural Input Interface technology at a webcast as part of the tinyML organization “tinyML Talks” on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 11:00 am ET.

WLDS Trading at -46.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.46%, as shares sank -37.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLDS fell by -22.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6825. In addition, Wearable Devices Ltd saw 13.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WLDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12342.22 for the present operating margin

+43.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wearable Devices Ltd stands at -14435.56. The total capital return value is set at -101.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.40. Equity return is now at value -246.30, with -168.78 for asset returns.

Based on Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -42.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.