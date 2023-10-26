Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX): A Technical Analysis

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) is $388.43, which is $25.39 above the current market price. The public float for VRTX is 257.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRTX on October 26, 2023 was 985.79K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

VRTX) stock’s latest price update

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.72 in comparison to its previous close of 369.38, however, the company has experienced a -1.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) stood at $367.66, denoting a +1.6% change from the preceding trading day.

VRTX’s Market Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) has experienced a -1.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.23% rise in the past month, and a 3.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for VRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.70% for VRTX’s stock, with a 9.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTX stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for VRTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRTX in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $382 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRTX Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTX fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $361.19. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 25.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTX starting from Bozic Carmen, who sale 5,651 shares at the price of $373.25 back on Oct 17. After this action, Bozic Carmen now owns 40,603 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $2,109,236 using the latest closing price.

Bhatia Sangeeta N., the Director of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sale 243 shares at $375.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Bhatia Sangeeta N. is holding 3,901 shares at $91,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.64 for the present operating margin

+87.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at +37.97. The total capital return value is set at 31.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.84. Equity return is now at value 24.56, with 18.73 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.07. Total debt to assets is 4.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.