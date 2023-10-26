Verisk Analytics Inc’s (VRSK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, VRSK stock has gone down by -4.20%, with a monthly decline of -5.50% and a quarterly plunge of -1.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Verisk Analytics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.63% for VRSK stock, with a simple moving average of 7.49% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is above average at 68.92x. The 36-month beta value for VRSK is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VRSK is $250.56, which is $22.43 above than the current price. The public float for VRSK is 143.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. The average trading volume of VRSK on October 26, 2023 was 885.79K shares.

VRSK) stock’s latest price update

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK)’s stock price has plunge by -0.87relation to previous closing price of 230.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Strategic acquisitions complement WEX’s organic growth by contributing to revenues and adding differentiation to its products and service offerings.

VRSK Trading at -4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $238.63. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc saw 29.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Daffan Nicholas, who sale 1,516 shares at the price of $246.02 back on Oct 12. After this action, Daffan Nicholas now owns 43,931 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc, valued at $372,966 using the latest closing price.

Daffan Nicholas, the Chief Information Officer of Verisk Analytics Inc, sale 1,516 shares at $244.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Daffan Nicholas is holding 43,151 shares at $370,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.30 for the present operating margin

+57.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc stands at +41.72. The total capital return value is set at 16.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.49. Equity return is now at value 60.76, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK), the company’s capital structure generated 226.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.34. Total debt to assets is 56.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.