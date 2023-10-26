Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) is $35.56, which is $4.18 above the current market price. The public float for VRNS is 105.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRNS on October 26, 2023 was 864.19K shares.

VRNS) stock’s latest price update

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.56 in comparison to its previous close of 32.54, however, the company has experienced a -5.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Varonis (VRNS) sets up its first local data center in Toronto, Canada, marking the opening of the third international data center this year.

VRNS’s Market Performance

Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) has seen a -5.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.95% gain in the past month and a 12.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for VRNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.65% for VRNS’s stock, with a 14.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $39 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRNS Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.24. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc saw 31.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Bass David, who sale 34,000 shares at the price of $29.51 back on Aug 22. After this action, Bass David now owns 650,756 shares of Varonis Systems Inc, valued at $1,003,340 using the latest closing price.

Kess Avrohom J., the Director of Varonis Systems Inc, purchase 1,250 shares at $29.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Kess Avrohom J. is holding 23,032 shares at $37,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.79 for the present operating margin

+85.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc stands at -26.29. The total capital return value is set at -13.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.65. Equity return is now at value -23.36, with -11.15 for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 63.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.66. Total debt to assets is 30.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.