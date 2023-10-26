Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) has seen a -20.76% decrease in the past week, with a -22.24% drop in the past month, and a -31.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for USNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.59% for USNA stock, with a simple moving average of -26.32% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE: USNA) is 14.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for USNA is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) is $63.50, which is $22.55 above the current market price. The public float for USNA is 11.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On October 26, 2023, USNA’s average trading volume was 66.74K shares.

USNA) stock’s latest price update

Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE: USNA)’s stock price has decreased by -18.00 compared to its previous closing price of 55.43. However, the company has seen a -20.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that USANA Health Sciences (USNA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago.

USNA Trading at -24.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -21.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USNA fell by -20.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.60. In addition, Usana Health Sciences Inc saw -14.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USNA starting from Winssinger Frederic J, who sale 930 shares at the price of $63.84 back on Aug 17. After this action, Winssinger Frederic J now owns 1,703 shares of Usana Health Sciences Inc, valued at $59,372 using the latest closing price.

Mulham David Mulham, the CHIEF SALES OFFICER of Usana Health Sciences Inc, sale 2,159 shares at $65.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Mulham David Mulham is holding 5,448 shares at $141,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.78 for the present operating margin

+79.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Usana Health Sciences Inc stands at +6.94. The total capital return value is set at 25.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.38. Equity return is now at value 13.57, with 10.34 for asset returns.

Based on Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.08. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 138.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.