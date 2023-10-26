United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) has seen a -0.15% decrease in the past week, with a 0.56% gain in the past month, and a -18.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for UBSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.42% for UBSI’s stock, with a -17.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) is above average at 9.46x. The 36-month beta value for UBSI is also noteworthy at 1.06.

The public float for UBSI is 131.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. The average trading volume of UBSI on October 26, 2023 was 871.35K shares.

UBSI) stock’s latest price update

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI)’s stock price has plunge by 4.04relation to previous closing price of 25.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that United Bankshares (UBSI) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBSI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for UBSI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for UBSI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $32 based on the research report published on April 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UBSI Trading at -4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBSI fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.16. In addition, United Bankshares, Inc. saw -33.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBSI starting from White Gary G, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $32.59 back on Jun 06. After this action, White Gary G now owns 39,484 shares of United Bankshares, Inc., valued at $9,778 using the latest closing price.

Rice Lacy I III, the Director of United Bankshares, Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $29.43 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Rice Lacy I III is holding 33,261 shares at $294,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Bankshares, Inc. stands at +34.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.61. Equity return is now at value 8.49, with 1.32 for asset returns.

Based on United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI), the company’s capital structure generated 53.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.02. Total debt to assets is 8.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.