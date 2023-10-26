Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s (SUPV) Stock

In the past week, SUPV stock has gone down by -4.23%, with a monthly decline of -9.33% and a quarterly plunge of -33.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.03% for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.92% for SUPV stock, with a simple moving average of -21.38% for the last 200 days.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) by analysts is $2.45, which is $0.41 above the current market price. The public float for SUPV is 79.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of SUPV was 519.86K shares.

SUPV) stock’s latest price update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV)’s stock price has plunge by 6.81relation to previous closing price of 1.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-02-24 that Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

SUPV Trading at -16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0500. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR saw -5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stands at -1.45. The total capital return value is set at 12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.45. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.