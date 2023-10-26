Understanding the 5.91% Volatility Levels of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR’s (JKS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) has seen a -16.82% decrease in the past week, with a -5.77% drop in the past month, and a -36.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.91% for JKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.58% for JKS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.15% for the last 200 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JKS is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JKS is $369.40, which is $24.24 above the current price. The public float for JKS is 51.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JKS on October 26, 2023 was 891.10K shares.

JKS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) has dropped by -3.63 compared to previous close of 27.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that We have screened bargain stocks BCC, AZZ, HPE, JKS and PVH based on the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, which offers a clearer picture of valuation and earnings potential.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JKS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JKS Trading at -13.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS fell by -16.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.32. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR saw -35.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Equity return is now at value 19.85, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.