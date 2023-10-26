Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 32.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Ultragenyx (RARE) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RARE is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RARE is $92.00, which is $59.17 above the current price. The public float for RARE is 74.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RARE on October 26, 2023 was 826.42K shares.

RARE’s Market Performance

RARE stock saw a decrease of 3.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.24% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.96% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.32% for RARE’s stock, with a -22.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RARE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RARE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RARE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $96 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RARE Trading at -9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RARE rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.47. In addition, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -29.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RARE starting from Kassberg Thomas Richard, who sale 39,878 shares at the price of $32.78 back on Oct 23. After this action, Kassberg Thomas Richard now owns 246,860 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $1,307,201 using the latest closing price.

KAKKIS EMIL D, the President & CEO of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 47,853 shares at $33.52 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that KAKKIS EMIL D is holding 599,743 shares at $1,604,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.60 for the present operating margin

+88.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at -194.71. The total capital return value is set at -50.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.42. Equity return is now at value -178.60, with -54.77 for asset returns.

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.01. Total debt to assets is 58.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 253.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.