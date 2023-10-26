Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: TYRA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.92 in relation to its previous close of 12.38. However, the company has experienced a -21.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-12 that CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, today announced that management will participate at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, taking place September 26-28, 2023, in New York, NY.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA) is $24.40, which is $13.0 above the current market price. The public float for TYRA is 18.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TYRA on October 26, 2023 was 54.70K shares.

TYRA’s Market Performance

TYRA stock saw a decrease of -21.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.30% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.25% for Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.97% for TYRA’s stock, with a -18.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TYRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TYRA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TYRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TYRA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $27 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TYRA Trading at -21.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares sank -18.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYRA fell by -21.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.94. In addition, Tyra Biosciences Inc saw 50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYRA starting from Bensen Daniel, who sale 3,900 shares at the price of $16.01 back on Jul 21. After this action, Bensen Daniel now owns 527,981 shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc, valued at $62,428 using the latest closing price.

Bensen Daniel, the Chief Operating Officer of Tyra Biosciences Inc, sale 207 shares at $16.07 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Bensen Daniel is holding 527,981 shares at $3,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYRA

The total capital return value is set at -20.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.65. Equity return is now at value -19.54, with -18.82 for asset returns.

Based on Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.01. Total debt to assets is 0.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 45.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.