Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TOUR is also noteworthy at 1.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TOUR is $16.48, which is $1.58 above than the current price. The public float for TOUR is 116.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. The average trading volume of TOUR on October 26, 2023 was 122.50K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

TOUR) stock’s latest price update

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR)’s stock price has decreased by -15.69 compared to its previous closing price of 0.86. However, the company has seen a -26.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-02 that NANJING, China, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the market opens on August 17, 2023. Tuniu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m.

TOUR’s Market Performance

TOUR’s stock has fallen by -26.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -38.03% and a quarterly drop of -50.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.14% for Tuniu Corp ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.93% for TOUR’s stock, with a -55.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOUR Trading at -39.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares sank -38.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOUR fell by -26.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0270. In addition, Tuniu Corp ADR saw -51.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOUR

Equity return is now at value -2.96, with -1.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.