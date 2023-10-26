Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is $16.00, which is $5.57 above the current market price. The public float for TROX is 116.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TROX on October 26, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 10.62. However, the company has seen a -7.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Tronox (TROX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05. This compares to earnings of $0.69 per share a year ago.

TROX’s Market Performance

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has seen a -7.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.02% decline in the past month and a -26.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for TROX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.45% for TROX stock, with a simple moving average of -23.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TROX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TROX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TROX Trading at -17.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROX fell by -7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.68. In addition, Tronox Holdings plc saw -23.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROX starting from Guthrie Vanessa Ann, who sale 2,395 shares at the price of $13.66 back on Aug 31. After this action, Guthrie Vanessa Ann now owns 41,324 shares of Tronox Holdings plc, valued at $32,716 using the latest closing price.

Guthrie Vanessa Ann, the Director of Tronox Holdings plc, sale 54 shares at $14.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Guthrie Vanessa Ann is holding 43,719 shares at $803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.10 for the present operating margin

+22.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tronox Holdings plc stands at +14.41. The total capital return value is set at 10.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value -6.49, with -2.28 for asset returns.

Based on Tronox Holdings plc (TROX), the company’s capital structure generated 113.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.09. Total debt to assets is 42.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.