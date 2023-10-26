Trimble Inc (TRMB) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, TRMB stock has gone down by -8.40%, with a monthly decline of -3.91% and a quarterly plunge of -11.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Trimble Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.34% for TRMB’s stock, with a -8.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TRMB is at 1.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TRMB is $63.82, which is $16.58 above the current market price. The public float for TRMB is 247.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume for TRMB on October 26, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

TRMB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) has dropped by -2.50 compared to previous close of 48.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TRMB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRMB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $65 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRMB Trading at -8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB fell by -8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.88. In addition, Trimble Inc saw -6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from PAINTER ROBERT G, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $51.91 back on Oct 10. After this action, PAINTER ROBERT G now owns 207,356 shares of Trimble Inc, valued at $129,775 using the latest closing price.

PAINTER ROBERT G, the President & CEO of Trimble Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $50.34 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that PAINTER ROBERT G is holding 209,856 shares at $125,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

+56.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 8.38, with 4.19 for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 40.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.07. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trimble Inc (TRMB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.