Trading Update: Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) Stock Endures 3.02% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) has gone down by -1.20% for the week, with a 4.95% rise in the past month and a 5.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.02% for LNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.49% for LNW stock, with a simple moving average of 11.67% for the last 200 days.

Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 350.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) by analysts is $87.14, which is $13.17 above the current market price. The public float for LNW is 90.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.64% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of LNW was 646.05K shares.

LNW) stock’s latest price update

Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.18 in relation to its previous close of 78.01. However, the company has experienced a -1.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-17 that LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ and ASX: LNW) (“Light & Wonder” or the “Company”), announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Thursday, November 9, 2023, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast the same day at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link. To pre-r.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNW stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for LNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNW in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $104 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNW Trading at -0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNW fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.01. In addition, Light & Wonder Inc saw 26.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNW starting from Vullo Maria T, who sale 2,093 shares at the price of $76.80 back on Sep 20. After this action, Vullo Maria T now owns 10,789 shares of Light & Wonder Inc, valued at $160,742 using the latest closing price.

Korsanos Antonia, the Director of Light & Wonder Inc, purchase 85 shares at $74.87 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Korsanos Antonia is holding 171 shares at $6,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+53.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Light & Wonder Inc stands at -7.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.50. Equity return is now at value 4.95, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Light & Wonder Inc (LNW), the company’s capital structure generated 398.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.95. Total debt to assets is 65.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 394.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.