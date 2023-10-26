Trading Update: First Bancorp PR (FBP) Stock Endures 3.01% Monthly Volatility

The stock of First Bancorp PR (FBP) has seen a -6.36% decrease in the past week, with a -3.00% drop in the past month, and a -8.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for FBP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.68% for FBP’s stock, with a -0.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FBP is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for FBP is $16.30, which is $3.25 above the current market price. The public float for FBP is 173.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume for FBP on October 26, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

FBP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) has decreased by -1.45 when compared to last closing price of 13.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-20 that First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 20, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Ramon Rodriguez – IR Officer Aurelio Alemán-Bermudez – President and CEO Orlando Berges-González – EVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Alex Twerdahl – Piper Sandler Operator Hello, everyone, and welcome to the First BanCorp Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results. My name is Bruno and I’ll be operating your call today.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FBP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FBP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on December 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FBP Trading at -5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP fell by -6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.56. In addition, First Bancorp PR saw 1.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from Heffern John A., who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $11.61 back on Mar 15. After this action, Heffern John A. now owns 84,895 shares of First Bancorp PR, valued at $34,827 using the latest closing price.

Dedrick Tracey A, the Director of First Bancorp PR, purchase 500 shares at $12.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Dedrick Tracey A is holding 25,928 shares at $6,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Bancorp PR stands at +30.76. The total capital return value is set at 17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 18.46, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on First Bancorp PR (FBP), the company’s capital structure generated 76.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.39. Total debt to assets is 5.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Bancorp PR (FBP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.