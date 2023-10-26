Trading Update: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Stock Endures 3.46% Monthly Volatility

The stock of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has gone down by -2.49% for the week, with a -11.46% drop in the past month and a -33.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.46% for AAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.41% for AAL stock, with a simple moving average of -25.56% for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by analysts is $15.03, which is $3.87 above the current market price. The public float for AAL is 643.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.07% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of AAL was 29.80M shares.

AAL) stock’s latest price update

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.13 in relation to its previous close of 11.04. However, the company has experienced a -2.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Most of the airlines companies this earnings reporting season beat on both lines while some underperformed.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AAL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AAL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $10 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAL Trading at -15.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -14.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.97. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc saw -12.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAL starting from STEENLAND DOUGLAS M, who sale 1,950 shares at the price of $14.10 back on May 15. After this action, STEENLAND DOUGLAS M now owns 29,736 shares of American Airlines Group Inc, valued at $27,495 using the latest closing price.

STEENLAND DOUGLAS M, the Director of American Airlines Group Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that STEENLAND DOUGLAS M is holding 31,686 shares at $27,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc stands at +0.26. The total capital return value is set at 4.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.