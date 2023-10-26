Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) by analysts is $92.14, which is $23.98 above the current market price. The public float for TOL is 106.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.10% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of TOL was 1.73M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

TOL) stock’s latest price update

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.31 compared to its previous closing price of 69.77. However, the company has seen a -3.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Toll Brothers (TOL) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

TOL’s Market Performance

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has experienced a -3.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.13% drop in the past month, and a -13.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for TOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.01% for TOL’s stock, with a -0.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $80 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOL Trading at -10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.50. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 36.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from SHAPIRO PAUL E, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $73.36 back on Oct 17. After this action, SHAPIRO PAUL E now owns 130,033 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $73,361 using the latest closing price.

Connor Martin P., the Chief Financial Officer of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $84.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Connor Martin P. is holding 42,414 shares at $420,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.68 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc. stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 16.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 25.65, with 13.01 for asset returns.

Based on Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), the company’s capital structure generated 57.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.61. Total debt to assets is 28.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.