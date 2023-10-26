The Volatility of Sea Ltd ADR’s (SE) Stock: A -6.68% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has gone down by -6.68% for the week, with a -0.02% drop in the past month and a -33.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.27% for SE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.71% for SE’s stock, with a -31.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) is 111.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SE is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sea Ltd ADR (SE) is $65.19, which is $23.74 above the current market price. The public float for SE is 511.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.84% of that float. On October 26, 2023, SE’s average trading volume was 8.16M shares.

SE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) has decreased by -4.30 when compared to last closing price of 43.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-24 that With economic uncertainty looming, many investors are looking for opportunities to capitalize on the market volatility. Fintech stocks present an intriguing option, as many are trading at record lows despite strong underlying financials and continued growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $48 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SE Trading at 3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE fell by -8.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.07. In addition, Sea Ltd ADR saw -19.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.34 for the present operating margin

+40.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Ltd ADR stands at -13.26. The total capital return value is set at -12.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.60. Equity return is now at value 4.64, with 1.57 for asset returns.

Based on Sea Ltd ADR (SE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.99. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.