The Volatility of Hongli Group Inc’s (HLP) Stock: A 6.67% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Hongli Group Inc (HLP) has gone up by 6.67% for the week, with a 29.73% rise in the past month and a -33.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.80% for HLP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.74% for HLP’s stock, with a -27.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ: HLP) is 7.90x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HLP is 2.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. On October 26, 2023, HLP’s average trading volume was 155.12K shares.

HLP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ: HLP) has increased by 6.67 when compared to last closing price of 1.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

HLP Trading at -5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.02%, as shares surge +28.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLP rose by +6.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5009. In addition, Hongli Group Inc saw -45.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HLP

Equity return is now at value 23.49, with 10.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hongli Group Inc (HLP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.