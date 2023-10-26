The 28.92% Simple Moving Average of Rover Group Inc’s (ROVR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, ROVR stock has gone down by -5.81%, with a monthly gain of 6.75% and a quarterly surge of 22.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for Rover Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.70% for ROVR stock, with a simple moving average of 28.92% for the last 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rover Group Inc (ROVR) by analysts is $6.86, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for ROVR is 103.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ROVR was 1.25M shares.

ROVR) stock’s latest price update

Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ: ROVR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.57 compared to its previous closing price of 6.72. However, the company has seen a -5.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Rover Group (ROVR) and Nu (NU) have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROVR stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for ROVR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROVR in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ROVR Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROVR fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.54. In addition, Rover Group Inc saw 76.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROVR starting from TURNER BRENTON R., who sale 10,548 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Oct 18. After this action, TURNER BRENTON R. now owns 1,190,190 shares of Rover Group Inc, valued at $73,886 using the latest closing price.

EASTERLY AARON, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Rover Group Inc, sale 34,200 shares at $7.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that EASTERLY AARON is holding 3,977,070 shares at $242,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.38 for the present operating margin

+72.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rover Group Inc stands at -12.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.78. Equity return is now at value -5.02, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Rover Group Inc (ROVR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.48. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rover Group Inc (ROVR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.