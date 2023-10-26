The -13.88% Decline of Yum Brands Inc.’s (YUM) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) has seen a -0.56% decrease in the past week, with a -2.98% drop in the past month, and a -11.69% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for YUM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.27% for YUM’s stock, with a -8.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for YUM is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for YUM is $140.40, which is $20.09 above the current market price. The public float for YUM is 279.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume for YUM on October 26, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

YUM) stock’s latest price update

Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.33 in comparison to its previous close of 119.91, however, the company has experienced a -0.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-25 that There is no easy way to select individual stocks. Measures of financial quality can highlight companies that are worth a closer look, but a decision to commit money must also take into consideration both recent developments and a look ahead.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $115 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YUM Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.55. In addition, Yum Brands Inc. saw -6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 3,507 shares at the price of $117.55 back on Oct 16. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 57,325 shares of Yum Brands Inc., valued at $412,248 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum Brands Inc., sale 3,804 shares at $131.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 57,325 shares at $499,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.