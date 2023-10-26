The -13.88% Decline of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (LIPO) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc (LIPO) has gone up by 18.18% for the week, with a 9.03% rise in the past month and a -18.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.18% for LIPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.03% for LIPO’s stock, with a -18.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LIPO is 3.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of LIPO was 765.32K shares.

LIPO stock's latest price update

The stock price of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LIPO) has plunged by -24.89 when compared to previous closing price of 2.25, but the company has seen a 18.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-20 that Shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. LIPO, +51.55% rocketed 52.2% higher in very active tracing Friday, after the Pittsburgh-based biotechnology company’s investigational new drug application for its oral lichen planus treatment was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume in the stock, which was the best performer on the major U.S. exchanges, blasted higher to 30.7 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 6,400 shares.

LIPO Trading at -4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.49%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIPO rose by +18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.39. In addition, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -46.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1406.26 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -1410.59. The total capital return value is set at -76.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.00. Equity return is now at value -211.89, with -162.29 for asset returns.

Based on Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc (LIPO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.41. Total debt to assets is 7.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc (LIPO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.