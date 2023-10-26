The 12.67% Simple Moving Average of Cleanspark Inc’s (CLSK) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has seen a 18.09% increase in the past week, with a 23.51% gain in the past month, and a -23.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.24% for CLSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.67% for CLSK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.67% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 3.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) is $10.10, which is $5.53 above the current market price. The public float for CLSK is 145.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLSK on October 26, 2023 was 11.15M shares.

CLSK) stock’s latest price update

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.08 in comparison to its previous close of 4.62, however, the company has experienced a 18.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-25 that The excitement in the cryptocurrency realm is palpable, largely fueled by the potential U.S. debut of BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF. This excitement mirrors Bitcoin’s recent price uptick.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5.50 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLSK Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +17.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK rose by +17.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, Cleanspark Inc saw 124.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of Cleanspark Inc, valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.60 for the present operating margin

+0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleanspark Inc stands at -30.48. The total capital return value is set at -4.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.05. Equity return is now at value -21.20, with -19.54 for asset returns.

Based on Cleanspark Inc (CLSK), the company’s capital structure generated 5.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.21. Total debt to assets is 4.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.