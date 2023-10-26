Terex Corp.’s (TEX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Terex Corp. (TEX) has seen a -5.38% decrease in the past week, with a -18.02% drop in the past month, and a -18.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for TEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.69% for TEX stock, with a simple moving average of -13.34% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX) is above average at 7.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Terex Corp. (TEX) is $66.08, which is $19.63 above the current market price. The public float for TEX is 65.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TEX on October 26, 2023 was 897.73K shares.

TEX) stock’s latest price update

Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.74 in relation to its previous close of 47.76. However, the company has experienced a -5.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Terex (TEX) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

TEX Trading at -17.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -20.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX fell by -5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.60. In addition, Terex Corp. saw 8.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from GARRISON JOHN L JR, who sale 9,966 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Jun 29. After this action, GARRISON JOHN L JR now owns 535,331 shares of Terex Corp., valued at $597,960 using the latest closing price.

Hegarty Kieran, the President, Materials Processin of Terex Corp., sale 27,000 shares at $55.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Hegarty Kieran is holding 186,659 shares at $1,507,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.77 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terex Corp. stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 22.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.52. Equity return is now at value 35.75, with 13.84 for asset returns.

Based on Terex Corp. (TEX), the company’s capital structure generated 73.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.26. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Terex Corp. (TEX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.