Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TER stock has gone down by -6.56%, with a monthly decline of -8.26% and a quarterly plunge of -20.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Teradyne, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.56% for TER’s stock, with a -14.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teradyne, Inc. (TER) is $122.91, which is $35.0 above the current market price. The public float for TER is 153.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TER on October 26, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

TER) stock’s latest price update

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER)’s stock price has decreased by -4.04 compared to its previous closing price of 91.61. However, the company has seen a -6.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Although the revenue and EPS for Teradyne (TER) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $126 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TER Trading at -11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER fell by -6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.78. In addition, Teradyne, Inc. saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Burns Richard John, who sale 192 shares at the price of $100.10 back on Oct 03. After this action, Burns Richard John now owns 16,733 shares of Teradyne, Inc., valued at $19,219 using the latest closing price.

Robbins Brad, the President, LitePoint Corp. of Teradyne, Inc., sale 2,170 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Robbins Brad is holding 51,579 shares at $217,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne, Inc. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value 23.63, with 16.25 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne, Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Teradyne, Inc. (TER) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.