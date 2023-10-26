Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) is $5.60, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for ERIC is 3.07B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERIC on October 26, 2023 was 8.97M shares.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 4.42. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Ericsson (ERIC) reports lower revenues year over year for the third quarter of 2023 due to declining trends in the Networks vertical.

ERIC’s Market Performance

ERIC’s stock has risen by 0.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.52% and a quarterly drop of -12.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.71% for ERIC’s stock, with a -15.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ERIC Trading at -9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERIC rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.66. In addition, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR saw -23.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.29 for the present operating margin

+41.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 18.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value -19.63, with -7.21 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC), the company’s capital structure generated 31.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.85. Total debt to assets is 11.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.