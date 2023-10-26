Talkspace Inc (TALK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) has dropped by -3.63 compared to previous close of 1.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that This article is an excerpt from the InvestorPlace Digest newsletter. To get news like this delivered straight to your inbox, click here.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Talkspace Inc (TALK) by analysts is $5.00, which is $3.14 above the current market price. The public float for TALK is 113.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of TALK was 731.18K shares.

TALK’s Market Performance

TALK stock saw a decrease of -8.37% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.11% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.29% for Talkspace Inc (TALK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.87% for TALK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 53.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TALK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TALK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on December 02, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TALK Trading at 3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALK fell by -8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +190.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9720. In addition, Talkspace Inc saw 204.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.42 for the present operating margin

+50.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talkspace Inc stands at -66.63. The total capital return value is set at -48.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.78. Equity return is now at value -35.92, with -30.34 for asset returns.

Based on Talkspace Inc (TALK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.39. Total debt to assets is 0.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Talkspace Inc (TALK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.