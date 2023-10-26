T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.55 compared to its previous closing price of 95.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that TROW has a robust asset management business that pumps out cash, keeping dividend investors well-fed. That said, its core business could be faced with secular decline over the long term as management fees compress and cash continues to flow out. Will the generous dividend be impacted?

The price-to-earnings ratio for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is 13.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TROW is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is $98.00, which is $4.53 above the current market price. The public float for TROW is 219.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.87% of that float. On October 26, 2023, TROW’s average trading volume was 1.41M shares.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW stock saw a decrease of -4.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.62% for TROW’s stock, with a -15.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $98 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TROW Trading at -11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.67. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from McCormick Andrew C., who sale 5,040 shares at the price of $103.63 back on Sep 27. After this action, McCormick Andrew C. now owns 64,440 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $522,305 using the latest closing price.

Higginbotham Robert C.T., the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 30 shares at $112.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Higginbotham Robert C.T. is holding 70,855 shares at $3,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+79.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +23.45. The total capital return value is set at 21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 16.57, with 12.39 for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 3.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.