Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYRS is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SYRS is $21.25, which is $18.91 above the current price. The public float for SYRS is 16.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYRS on October 26, 2023 was 58.17K shares.

SYRS) stock’s latest price update

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS)’s stock price has increased by 6.85 compared to its previous closing price of 2.19. However, the company has seen a 9.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-02 that Syros Pharmaceuticals shares dropped on Monday after a series of shakeups at the biotech company. The firm is saying goodbye to its CEO, Nancy Simonian, who will retire by the end of the year, and chief scientific officer Eric Olsen.

SYRS’s Market Performance

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has experienced a 9.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -40.31% drop in the past month, and a -31.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.93% for SYRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.61% for SYRS’s stock, with a -33.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYRS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SYRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYRS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on November 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SYRS Trading at -33.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares sank -41.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYRS rose by +9.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -34.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYRS starting from Roth David, who sale 7,348 shares at the price of $3.95 back on Jul 31. After this action, Roth David now owns 0 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $29,025 using the latest closing price.

Olson Eric R, the Chief Scientific Officer of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 689 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Olson Eric R is holding 6,661 shares at $2,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-849.21 for the present operating margin

+80.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -636.12. The total capital return value is set at -73.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.07. Equity return is now at value -182.38, with -61.89 for asset returns.

Based on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS), the company’s capital structure generated 49.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.23. Total debt to assets is 26.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -10.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.