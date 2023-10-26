Symbotic Inc (SYM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYM is 1.77.

The public float for SYM is 24.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYM on October 26, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

SYM) stock’s latest price update

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.08 in relation to its previous close of 41.11. However, the company has experienced a -10.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-25 that One of the last times I tried recommending stocks to buy for 100% returns was at the beginning of 2022. I selected seven names I believed had the stuff to double for a second consecutive year.

SYM’s Market Performance

Symbotic Inc (SYM) has experienced a -10.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.97% rise in the past month, and a -4.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.38% for SYM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.13% for SYM stock, with a simple moving average of 20.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $50 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYM Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares surge +16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM fell by -10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.10. In addition, Symbotic Inc saw 216.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 5,558 shares at the price of $31.21 back on Oct 03. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 96,114 shares of Symbotic Inc, valued at $173,473 using the latest closing price.

Ernst Thomas C JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Symbotic Inc, sale 39,723 shares at $39.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Ernst Thomas C JR is holding 426 shares at $1,551,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.66 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at -74.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -489.19, with -2.93 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Symbotic Inc (SYM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.