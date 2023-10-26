Sunrun Inc (RUN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) has increased by 10.68 when compared to last closing price of 8.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 2.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RUN is $26.04, which is $16.24 above the current market price. The public float for RUN is 210.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 24.93% of that float. The average trading volume for RUN on October 26, 2023 was 10.86M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN’s stock has seen a -7.42% decrease for the week, with a -21.07% drop in the past month and a -46.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.68% for Sunrun Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.08% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of -47.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $20 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RUN Trading at -24.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares sank -21.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.88. In addition, Sunrun Inc saw -59.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Abajian Danny, who sale 484 shares at the price of $9.92 back on Oct 06. After this action, Abajian Danny now owns 211,687 shares of Sunrun Inc, valued at $4,799 using the latest closing price.

Dickson Paul S., the Chief Revenue Officer of Sunrun Inc, sale 230 shares at $9.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Dickson Paul S. is holding 309,955 shares at $2,277 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.53 for the present operating margin

+12.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at -4.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.22. Equity return is now at value 1.38, with 0.47 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 132.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 43.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunrun Inc (RUN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.