Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for NOVA is 105.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 30.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOVA on October 26, 2023 was 5.28M shares.

The stock price of Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) has jumped by 19.71 compared to previous close of 8.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Sunnova Energy (NOVA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.53 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34. This compares to loss of $0.54 per share a year ago.

NOVA’s Market Performance

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) has experienced a 4.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.37% drop in the past month, and a -46.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.82% for NOVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.08% for NOVA’s stock, with a -40.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $14 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOVA Trading at -16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, as shares sank -7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.56. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc saw -46.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from Berger William J, who sale 47,150 shares at the price of $17.86 back on Aug 01. After this action, Berger William J now owns 365,222 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc, valued at $841,991 using the latest closing price.

Mohamed Akbar, the Director of Sunnova Energy International Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $14.37 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Mohamed Akbar is holding 83,689 shares at $143,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.77 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunnova Energy International Inc stands at -28.98. The total capital return value is set at -1.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.99. Equity return is now at value -17.92, with -2.73 for asset returns.

Based on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA), the company’s capital structure generated 426.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.01. Total debt to assets is 65.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 409.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.