Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ: STAA)'s stock price has dropped by -9.56 in relation to previous closing price of 42.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ: STAA) is above average at 77.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) is $53.00, which is $14.23 above the current market price. The public float for STAA is 48.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STAA on October 26, 2023 was 913.50K shares.

STAAâ€™s Market Performance

STAA stock saw a decrease of -8.97% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.56% for Staar Surgical Co. (STAA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.98% for STAA’s stock, with a -31.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STAA Trading at -7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAA fell by -8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.75. In addition, Staar Surgical Co. saw -20.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAA starting from BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who purchase 75,299 shares at the price of $37.62 back on Oct 06. After this action, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. now owns 9,469,723 shares of Staar Surgical Co., valued at $2,832,417 using the latest closing price.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of Staar Surgical Co., purchase 97,474 shares at $37.92 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 9,394,424 shares at $3,696,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.40 for the present operating margin

+78.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Staar Surgical Co. stands at +13.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.98. Equity return is now at value 7.62, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Staar Surgical Co. (STAA), the companyâ€™s capital structure generated 9.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.55. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.21, with the companyâ€™s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.